Back in 2016, UK Shoegaze heroes Ride reunited and released Weather Diaries, their first new album in 21 years. They followed it with last year’s Tomorrow’s Shore, an EP of songs from the Weather Diaries sessions. And next month, they’ll release their new full-length LP, This Is Not A Safe Place.

The band shared its hazy lead single “Future Love” a few months ago. Today, we hear another new track. “Repetition” revolves around fuzzy melodies and lilting chants. “Repetition is a form of change,” Andy Bell sings. “So don’t be fazed if the backdrops rearrange.” Listen to “Repetition” below.

This Is Not A Safe Place is out 8/16 on Wichita Recordings.