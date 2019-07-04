Purling Hiss aren’t letting Fourth Of July celebrations stop them from putting out a fresh tune today. The Philadelphia trip-rockers are putting out their new EP, Interstellar Blue, next week, and today they’re sharing its title track. It comes on the heels of last month’s “Useful Information,” and while the 7-minute jam might not be the ideal soundtrack for your average holiday BBQ, it’s certainly slow and sticky enough to suffice with the weather. Check it out below.

<a href="http://purlinghiss.bandcamp.com/album/interstellar-blue" target="_blank">Interstellar Blue by Purling Hiss</a>

Interstellar Blue is out 7/9 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.