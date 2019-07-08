Oh Sees – “Poisoned Stones” Video

Next month, John Dwyer’s prolific California garage-rock institution Oh Sees are releasing a new double album called Face Stabber; according to a press release, “This album is Soundcloud hip-hop reversed, a far flung nemesis of contemporary country and flaccid algorithmic pop-barf.”

Face Stabber comes almost exactly a year after their last LP, Smote Reverser. They’ve already shared its lead single, “Henchlock,” a 21-minute psychedelic freakout. Today, we hear their latest track, “Poisoned Stones.”

The new song is more concise, clocking in at just under four minutes, and comes with a music video by Eaten Alive Illustrations. A retro video game unfolds onscreen. Dwyer whispers while guitars burst and clank along.

In other Oh Sees news, they just auctioned off the cockpit set from their “Anthemic Aggressor” video for a winning bid of $787. All proceeds from the sale benefit Elizabeth House.

Watch the “Poisoned Stones” video below.

TOUR DATES:

07/11-07/13 Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

08/09 Pioneertown, CA Pappy and Harriet’s

08/23 Charleville, FR @ Cabaret Vert festival

08/24 Guéret, FR @ Check-in Festival

08/27 Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi (Free)

08/29 Vienna, AU @ Arena

08/30 Munich, DE @ Strom

08/31 Berlin, DE @ Kreuzberg Festsaal

09/01 Brussels, BE @ Les Botaniquesen

09/03 Bordeaux, FR @ BT 59

09/04 Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

09/05 Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

09/06 London, UK @ Troxy

09/07 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/04 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Ballroom

10/11 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/14 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/15 Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/16 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/24 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/25 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

10/26 Austin TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/27 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/29 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Face Stabber is out 8/16 via Castle Face.