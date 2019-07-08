Oh Sees – “Poisoned Stones” Video

Next month, John Dwyer’s prolific California garage-rock institution Oh Sees are releasing a new double album called Face Stabber; according to a press release, “This album is Soundcloud hip-hop reversed, a far flung nemesis of contemporary country and flaccid algorithmic pop-barf.”
Face Stabber comes almost exactly a year after their last LP, Smote Reverser. They’ve already shared its lead single, “Henchlock,” a 21-minute psychedelic freakout. Today, we hear their latest track, “Poisoned Stones.”
The new song is more concise, clocking in at just under four minutes, and comes with a music video by Eaten Alive Illustrations. A retro video game unfolds onscreen. Dwyer whispers while guitars burst and clank along.
In other Oh Sees news, they just auctioned off the cockpit set from their “Anthemic Aggressor” video for a winning bid of $787. All proceeds from the sale benefit Elizabeth House.
Watch the “Poisoned Stones” video below.
TOUR DATES:
07/11-07/13 Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival
08/09 Pioneertown, CA Pappy and Harriet’s
08/23 Charleville, FR @ Cabaret Vert festival
08/24 Guéret, FR @ Check-in Festival
08/27 Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi (Free)
08/29 Vienna, AU @ Arena
08/30 Munich, DE @ Strom
08/31 Berlin, DE @ Kreuzberg Festsaal
09/01 Brussels, BE @ Les Botaniquesen
09/03 Bordeaux, FR @ BT 59
09/04 Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
09/05 Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
09/06 London, UK @ Troxy
09/07 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/04 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Ballroom
10/11 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/14 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/15 Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/16 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/24 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/25 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
10/26 Austin TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/27 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/29 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Face Stabber is out 8/16 via Castle Face.