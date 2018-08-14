Stream Oh Sees’ New Album Smote Reverser

John Dwyer’s perennially shifting project Oh Sees is releasing a new album, Smote Reverser, at the end of the week. It’s yet another wildly ambitious project from the crew, a fittingly massive follow-up to last year’s Orc and Memory Of A Cut Off Head.

Smote Reverser finds the band storming through extended prog-rock freakouts, scuzzy towers of noise, and a lot of rabid, unhinged energy. We’ve already heard a pair of tracks from it so far, “Overthrown” and “C,” and today Dwyer and co. have unleashed the album a little bit early. Listen to it via Uncut below.

Smote Reverser is out 8/17 via Castle Face Records.