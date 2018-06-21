Oh Sees – “C”

Soon enough, Oh Sees are releasing yet another new album, Smote Reverser. It’s the first we’ve heard from John Dwyer’s San Francisco band of wizards in about six months, which is a long time in Oh Sees land. We’ve already heard one Smote Reverser track, “Overthrown,” and today we’re getting another one via MOJO magazine. Dwyer told the publication that the new album “is far more progressive-sounding,” and that bears out with the shambling and shaggy “C.” Listen to it below.

Smote Reverser is out 8/17 via Castle Face Records.