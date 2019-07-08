Marilyn Manson Says He’ll Be In The Stand Adaptation

Marilyn Manson will have a role in the upcoming CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic epic The Stand. The musician mentioned his casting in a new interview with Revolver. While he didn’t reveal what part he’ll play, he does mention that he recorded a cover of the Doors’ “The End” for the series with Shooter Jennings, who he also worked with on his in-the-works new album.

The new The Stand series was announced earlier this year and has been in development for a while. No official casting news has been released, though James Marsden is rumored to be in talks for a leading role.

The Stand was previously adapted for the screen with a 1994 ABC miniseries. Manson recently locked down a role in another TV series — last month, he revealed that he’d appear in HBO’s The New Pope.