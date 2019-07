Seattle power-pop trio Dude York released the Happy In The Meantime EP earlier this year, and they’re about to follow it up with a full-length LP called Falling. We’ve already heard the album’s title track and second single “Box,” and today they’re sharing a third early track, another blast of hooky melodic rock. “We all move on like it’s OK, never look back/ But I guess I should’ve,” Claire England sings on “Should’ve.” Listen to it below.

Falling is out 7/26 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.