Dude York – “Falling” Video

Dude York are releasing their third album, Falling, later this year, the follow-up to 2016’s Sincerely. (They also released a very fun Christmas album in the interim.) The Seattle trio shared a new EP at the top of the year, and now they’re back with “Falling,” the title track and first single from the new album.

It’s warm and yearning, an incremental love story told through the little moments: ordering takeout and watching The Bachelorette, liking all the same bands when you were 14. But there’s a little disappointment, a sliver of doubt because the falling in love doesn’t look like what you see in the movies and on TV, less of a fall and more of a natural fit, like puzzle pieces sliding into place.

“I was starting to think that it would be when passion lines up with practicality,” Claire England sings on the chorus. “But I secretly hoped, when it happened to me, there would be no doubt, it would feel like falling.”

Listen to the track, alongside a cute Nick Shively-directed animated video, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Longest Time”

02 “Box”

03 “I’m The 1 4 U”

04 “Should’ve”

05 “Only Wish”

06 “Unexpected”

07 “How It Goes”

08 “Falling”

09 “Doesn’t Matter”

10 “Let Down”

11 “:15″

12 “Making Sense”

13 “DGAFAF (I Know What’s Real)”

Falling is out 7/26 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.