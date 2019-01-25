Dude York – “Run” & “No One In My Life Can Hear Me Scream”

Dude York haven’t put out a proper studio album since 2017’s Sincerely, but that doesn’t mean that the Seattle power-pop trio have been quiet. That same year, they released the full-length Christmas LP Halftime For The Holidays, and last year, they shared two standalone singles, “Moon” and “What Would You Do If You Had Some Money Now?” Today, they’re back with a brand new EP.

Well, a sort of brand new EP. The four-track Happy In The Meantime actually bundles the previously released “Moon” and “What Would You Do If You Had Some Money Now?” with two new tracks, “Run” and “No One In My Life Can Hear Me Scream.” Both are fired-up guitar-led hook-monsters with the kind of forward momentum that a title like “Run” suggests, and you can listen to both below.

<a href="http://dudeyork.bandcamp.com/album/happy-in-the-meantime-ep" target="_blank">Happy in the Meantime EP by Dude York</a>

TOUR DATES:

02/20 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

02/24 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project *

02/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene *

02/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi-Hat *

03/02 Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place *

03/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

* – w/ Partner

The Happy In The Meantime EP is out now on Hardly Art.