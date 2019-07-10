The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun separated the Swifties from the…I guess we can call them Braun bros. Swift released an emotional statement last month after Braun acquired her back catalog, citing Braun’s bullying tactics and calling the deal her “worst case scenario.” Halsey, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, and Todrick Hall all shared their support for Swift, while Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Cara Delevingne defended Braun. But the best take on the situation came from Noel Gallagher today in an interview with Variety. Gallagher is in no way connected to Braun or Swift, but the man loves to talk shit. He isn’t taking a side because “they’re just American idiots.”

“You don’t own your own f—ing shit, which is why when I finally left Oasis, I started my own record label, because I wanted to own them,” he says. “But I’m aware of the story of Taylor Swift and some idiot called f—ing Scooter. Scooter? Is that even a real name? [He adopts an American surfer accent.] ‘Scooter. F—ing Scooter.’ Um, I’m not a fan of Taylor Swift. I’m less of a fan of Scooter Brown or whatever his f—ing name is. They’re just American idiots. Which, really, I’d be f—ing ashamed of them, if I were you.”

Gallagher also commented on his beef with Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. Apparently, Gallagher trashed his music, then Capaldi wore a shirt with Gallagher’s face on it for his Glastonbury set and said “getting slagged off by Noel was a life-affirming moment.”

“F—ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot,” Gallagher tells Variety. “It’s the greatest day of his f—ing life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but f—ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for f—‘s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

“So, I don’t know. The youth of today: f—ing moronic c—s, if you ask me. … I meet young people, and they’re so culturally lost at the moment,” he continues. “All they can do, young people, is take pictures of each other. Because there’s nothing else. You know, when a band walks out on stage, they might as well be at a photo shoot. Nobody lives in the moment. Everybody’s sharing everything with everybody.” He’s not wrong!

But, of course, it’s not a Noel Gallagher interview if he doesn’t slam his brother Liam. Last February, Liam said that Noel’s wife is “the reason Oasis is no longer.” Last month, Noel called Liam “a fat man in an anorak.” And today, Noel calls him a “filthy little misogynist sexist prick.”

He recently objected to having Oasis songs included in Liam’s new documentary, As It Was. “If some f—ing moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a c—, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his f—ing mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favor, I’m like, ‘Wow. You are as dumb as you f—ing look,'” Noel says. “I don’t give a f— what music you have in your film; you’re not putting any of mine in. It’s like, ‘Can I ask you a favor?’ ‘No, you can’t. Go f— yourself.’ You’re not using my songs to sell his f—ing film.”

And no, Noel hasn’t seen it: “I couldn’t think of a reason that would make me want to watch it, considering that every time I see that c—’s face, I want to f—ing take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun.”