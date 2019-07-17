Molly Sarlé – “Suddenly” Video

Molly Sarlé is best known as a member of the minimalist traditional folk trio Mountain Man. Her bandmate Amelia Meath branched out from the project in a big way with Sylvan Esso, and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig recently released her solo debut as Daughter Of Swords. Now Sarlé is prepping an album of her own for release, and it promises to be a good one.

Sarlé has lately been teasing her solo debut Karaoke Angel, and she’s released videos for early tracks “Human” and “This Close.” Today she provides full details: Sam Evian produced it, it’ll be out in September on Partisan, and she wrote and recorded it over three years while living all over — in a cliffside trailer in Big Sur, in a monastery, back home in Durham, and finally an old Woodstock church in converted into a recording studio.

“Suddenly,” Sarlé’s new single and video out today, goes a long way toward establishing her viability as a solo act. Her performance in D.L. Anderson’s video is mesmerizing, and the song itself is equally stunning, applying wry and thoughtful lyrics to a melody that unfolds in gorgeous fits and starts. It’s almost certainly the best song to ever describe the process of making grilled cheese after performing fellatio. Sarlé calls it “a song about realizing you’ve been performing sex for someone else rather than experiencing it yourself.”

Below, watch the “Suddenly” video and catch up on Sarlé’s last two singles.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Human”

02 “This Close”

03 “Karaoke Angel”

04 “Almost Free”

05 “Twisted”

06 “Faith For Doubt”

07 “Kimberly”

08 “Dreams”

09 “Suddenly”

10 “Passenger Side”

TOUR DATES:

08/30 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

09/01 – Farndale North Yorkshire, UK @ The Band Room

09/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

09/03 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

09/04 – London, UK @ St Pancras Old Church

09/06 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard Van Troje

09/08 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Bar

09/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tuinzaal) *

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Maze Club

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up du Label +

09/14 – Leffinge, BE @ Lefflingeleuren Festival

09/16 – Cologne, DE @ Wohngemeinschaft *

09/17 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk

09/18-21 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

10/08 – San Francisco @ Café Du Nord #

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project #

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/19 – Durham, NC @ Northstar

11/22 – Durham, NC @ DPAC ^

11/23 – Durham, NC @ DPAC ^

# with Daughter of Swords

^ with Sylvan Esso

* Supporting Bedouine

+ Supporting Gia Margaret

Karaoke Angel is out 9/20 on Partisan. Pre-order it here.