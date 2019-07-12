Lil Wayne Cuts Set Short, Threatens To Quit Blink-182 Tour

Two months ago, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced that they would spend their summer on a co-headlining tour across North America, a trek that seemed like it could unite all of the continent’s aging skate-rats into one euphoric whole. (They even shared a new remix of “A Milli” to celebrate the announcement, and Blink sweetened the deal by promising to play their album Enema Of The State in full every night.) But maybe it wasn’t meant to be. The tour has been going for a couple of weeks, and Wayne does not seem happy with how it’s proceeding. Last night, he told the crowd that it might be his last night of the tour, and he left the stage after performing only four songs.

During last night’s set at Bristow, Virginia’s Jiffy Lube Live, Wayne cut himself off mid-song, and he told the crowd, “I just want the people to know, if you were wondering, please forgive me. I am so not used to performing to a crowd, and there’s not too many, you know, still fuck… That’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour. But make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though.” He then kept performing, but he reportedly quickly left the stage soon after, having played only 20 of his allotted 45 minutes. Here’s a fan-made video:

UPDATE: On Twitter, Wayne says that he’s staying with the tour after all: