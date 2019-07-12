Future – “100 Shooters” (Feat. Meek Mill & Doe Boy)

Future might not be as central to the rap conversation as he was a few years ago, but that doesn’t mean that he’s slowing down. Just last month, Future came out with a strong new EP called Save Me. And today, he follows that up with the new single “100 Shooters,” an energetic banger that links him up with a couple of his peers.

The resurgent Meek Mill has a verse on “100 Shooters,” and he sounds both fired-up and comfortable when he’s rapping next to Future. Doe Boy, the Cleveland rapper who’s part of Future’s Freebandz crew, also has a perfectly solid verse. Everyone sounds energetic and engaged, which isn’t always a given on Future’s recent tracks.

Two things really make “100 Shooters” stand out. First is the beat, co-produced by blowing-up Memphis monster Tay Keith and German duo Cubeatz. The track is a dense trap rattler built on a hazy ren-faire flute loop, a construction that always seem to work out for Future. (See also: “Mask Off.”) The other is this Future line: “I’ve been getting richer and richer / Damn near piss on bitches.” This comes four years after “Peacoat,” where Future raised a lot of eyebrows by rapping, “I might pull out my dick, and I pee on her.” Future is really trying to turn piss play into a rap flex! Listen below.

“100 Shooters” is out now on the streaming services.