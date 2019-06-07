Stream Future’s New Save Me EP

Future’s output since his arrival has been rivaled by few. Last year, he produced the Superfly remake soundtrack and then dropped a surprise mixtape, Beast Mode II, a month later. This January, he released an official album called The WIZRD, which came only two months after his collaboration with Juice WRLD, WRLD On Drugs. Most recently, he was featured on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Now he’s dropping another project, an EP called Save Me.

The Atlanta rapper started hinting that something was coming a couple weeks ago, deleting all of his posts on Instagram and sharing cryptic tracks with visuals. If the artwork of the seven-track EP serves as any indication, Future is headed back towards his more blues-infused roots. It’s more vulnerable, as the opener features light acoustic strums while Future croons somberly.

Stream Save Me below.

Save Me is out now on Epic Records. Get it here.