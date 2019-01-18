Stream Future’s New Album The WIZRD & Watch Him Do “Crushed Up” On Colbert

Once again, he didn’t give us a whole lot of warning. Two weeks ago, Future shared a video for his new single “Crushed Up” and, shortly thereafter, announced that it was the first single from a new album called The WIZRD (or, more precisely, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD). And now that whole album is here.

The WIZRD arrives only two months after Future’s last full-length project, the Juice WRLD collaboration WRLD On Drugs, and it still somehow sounds like a grand return. I’m still on my first listen, but The WIZRD, if what I’ve already heard is any indication, reconnects Future to the dark, heavy, bluesy melodies that made him a star in the first place. He’s never gotten out of that style, but he releases so much music, and sometimes he sounds distracted, or like he’s on auto-pilot. Future recently admitted that he’s stopped drinking lean, so maybe that has something to do with why he sounds so focused on this record.

The singles “Crushed Up” and “Jumpin On A Jet” sound more impressive in the context of an album, and the album goes deep into future’s mindworld and into his troubled past. There are only a few guests — Young Thug, Gunna, Travis Scott — and there’s production from people like Tay Keith, nineteen85, Wheezy, and Southside. The album is very much worth hearing, and you can stream it below.

Also below, check out Future’s performance from last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. He did “Crushed Up” while standing in a fog of dry ice, with fake snow falling on him and with a totally superfluous guitarist producing reproducing some of the sounds from the beat. Below, check out the performance video and the album stream.

The WIZRD is out now on Epic.