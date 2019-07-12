UV-TV – “World”

Next week, UV-TV are releasing their sophomore album, HAPPY, the follow-up to the band’s 2017 debut Glass. We’ve heard two songs from it already — the title track and “Hide” — and today the band, who relocated from Gainesville to New York with this album, are sharing another one.

“World” is one of their longest tracks, an extended humid nightmare whose sunny tones cut through the compression. “I’m running, always trying, it’s always worth the fighting,” Rose Vastola sings through the density. “There’s no choice of denying.” Listen to it below.

HAPPY is out 7/19 via Deranged Records.