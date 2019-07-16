Last month, young South Florida rap legend Denzel Curry released his new album ZUU, and it’s one of the best rap LPs that the year has given us thus far. Curry has been hitting bigger and bigger stages since the album came out, touring arenas with pop queen and Curry collaborator Billie Eilish. And last night, Curry visited The Tonight Show, giving his first-ever TV performance. He made it into a moment.

First things first: The hair situation. Curry has had dreads for as long as he’s been in the public eye. But halfway through last night’s performance, he whipped off his bucket hat and revealed a short new haircut. It looks good!

Curry also showed something that you might’ve already known: He is one hell of a live performer. He did the ZUU tracks “RICKY” and “WISH” with his own live band — not the Roots — backing him up. And put some serious energy and charisma on display — he’s not in that wheelchair anymore — while still managing to cool things out and do some choreographed dance steps on the hooks. It’s the type of performance that lets you know you should go see this guy the next time he’s in your town. Watch it below.

ZUU is out now on Loma Vista.