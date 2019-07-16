Whitney – “Valleys (My Love)” Video

Whitney, the Chicago duo comprising former Smith Westerns members Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek, are ramping up to the late-summer release of their second album Forever Turned Around. From the sounds of the songs we’ve heard so far — opening track “Giving Up” and a rejiggered version of closer “Forever Turned Around” — it will be quite lovely.

Today, ahead of a high-profile hometown gig at Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend, the self-described “country soul” band is back with another selection from the new LP. It’s called “Valleys (My Love),” and once again it pairs Ehrlich’s sweet falsetto with some truly pristine soft-rock orchestration. I’m talking ’70s sitcom opening theme song quality. I’m smitten.

“Valleys (My Love)” arrives with a video credited to Kamp Grizzly and directed by Nick Woytuk. Filmed in Portland, it uses a truck driver’s daily existence as a metaphor for the life of the touring musician. Watch below.

Forever Turned Around is out 8/30 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.