Four Tet – “Dreamer”

Kieren Hebden’s last Four Tet full-length was 2017’s New Energy, but earlier this year Hebden gave us a very cool new song called “Teenage Birdsong,” and today he’s got another new jam out in the world.

“Dreamer” is uptempo house music that twinkles with a brisk forward momentum. Whether it’s part of the new record he’s supposedly working on remains to be seen, but what I can confirm in the meantime is that it’s really, really good.

Additionally, Hebden has programmed the 10/26 event for The Warehouse Project, an ongoing series of dance nights running from September up through New Year’s Day. Like most of the events, it’s going down at the new 10,000-capacity Depot in Manchester’s Mayfield neighborhood.

Four Tet’s event features himself plus Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Jon Hopkins, Daphni, Mall Grab, Hessle Audio (Ben UFO, Pearson Sound & Pangaea), Avalon Emerson, Courtesy, Skee Mask, Lone, DJ Q, Flava D, DJ Champion, Barely Legal, Saoirse, upsammy, SHERELLE, Swing Ting, Martha, D. Tiffany, Krysko, and Eat Your Own Ears DJs. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9AM local time.

Hear “Dreamer” below.