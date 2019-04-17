Four Tet – “Teenage Birdsong”

Four Tet has released a new track called “Teenage Birdsong.” The London producer played Coachella this past weekend and he’ll be back in the desert next weekend for round two.

It’s been a while since the last proper Four Tet album — which, depending on how you look at it, was either 2015’s Morning/Evening or 2017’s New Energy, though that last one revisited older tracks in new ways — but a couple weeks back the producer tweeted that he was “working on the new record. Got some tracks finished now.”

Whatever “Teenage Birdsong” ends up being attached to (even if it’s nothing at all), it’s good — a calming swirl with some very cool flute sounds. Check it out below.

<a href="http://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/teenage-birdsong" target="_blank">Teenage Birdsong by Four Tet</a>

“Teenage Birdsong” is out now.