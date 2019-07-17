Congressional Black Caucus Urges A$AP Rocky’s Release

A$AP Rocky has been held in Swedish detention since his arrest on July 3, with reported mistreatment and inhumane conditions behind bars. Now, Congress is getting involved.

In a video uploaded by TMZ, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York says the Congressional Black Caucus is going to do what they can to get Rocky home. “The situation with A$AP Rocky is unfortunate, it’s outrageous, it needs to be addressed,” he said. “You can expect that members of Congress, particularly those of use who are part of the Congressional Black Caucus, are going to continue to weigh in forcefully until A$AP Rocky is free.”

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” the US Department of State said in a statement on Sunday (July 14), according to Politico. “We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see A$AP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

A Change.org petition for the rapper’s release has currently accumulated nearly 600,000 signatures, and has been shared by Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Post Malone and many more celebrities.

See Rep. Jeffries speak out here.

This article was originally published at Billboard.