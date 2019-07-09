Last week, A$AP Rocky got into a fight on a Stockholm sidewalk after performing at the Swedish capital’s Smash hip-hop festival. He was arrested on suspicion of assault and ordered held by a Swedish court for two weeks in pre-trial detention. Now, multiple sources have revealed the Swedish jail’s “inhumane conditions.” One source tells TMZ that the representative from the U.S. Consulate who visited Rocky said, “Walking into that place was like walking into a toilet.”

“The rapper is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets,” TMZ reports. “There is a prisoner in the next cell with severe mental issues who slams his head against the concrete wall and hurls feces every which way…feces that are not cleaned up…The water, we’re told, is not clean and the food is not edible…for the first 5 days A$AP Rocky ate an apple a day, and that’s it.”

Prison governor Fredrik Wallin spoke to PEOPLE and refuted this description: “Prison staff and prisoners drink the same municipal tap water.” The rapper will continue to be detained until the investigation is complete and there is a trial set in place. This could extend beyond two weeks. The US State Department are “actively monitoring the situation,” PEOPLE reports.

A$AP’s lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja tells PEOPLE, “The prosecutor told us today that he will not probably be finished within two weeks, so my assumption is that he will have completed the investigation within around three-four weeks. We appealed the District Court’s decision today, but the Court of Appeal rejected that. Now we will probably appeal to the Supreme Court, but they will not be able to try this until next week, probably.”

A$AP Rocky previously shared videos of the incident on Instagram. The footage shows two men approaching A$AP’s crew. His bodyguard can be heard saying “go that way — you following us.” Another person says, “Nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

Schoolboy Q and Tyler The Creator took to Twitter and vowed not to return to Sweden.