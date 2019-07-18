Watch Haim Debut New Song “Summer Girl” In LA

Haim’s sophomore album, Something To Tell You, came out in 2017, and the band has been working on new music. Yesterday they teased a new song with the initials “SG” — one intrepid guess was Stereogum (sadly, no) — but last night Haim performed the track, which is called “Summer Girl,” at an intimate show in Los Angeles at the Teragram Ballroom for the first time.

The trio are headlining Pitchfork Festival this weekend, where they’ll most likely play the song live again, and also maybe bust out a cover of Paula Cole’s “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?”

Check out video from last night below.