Pitchfork Music Festival Evacuated Due To Weather

Music festivals are dropping like flies. In the past 24 hours alone, festivals have been cancelled because of heat, ICE, and birds. And now Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 is being evacuated due to dangerous weather conditions; as if the heat wave sweeping the nation wasn’t enough, it’s supposed to thunderstorm in Chicago tonight and tomorrow.

The announcement was made during Parquet Courts’ set, cutting their performance short. Kurt Vile, Amber Mark, Stereolab, Freddie Gibbs, Belle & Sebastian, Jeremih, and the Isley Brothers were all scheduled to perform later in the evening. In a statement, festival organizers say that they are “watching the weather and will let you know soon if we are re-opening the festival.”

Today is the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival; yesterday saw performances from Sky Ferreira, Haim, Low, and more.

UPDATE: The festival has resumed.

Tags: Pitchfork Music Festival