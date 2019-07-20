Chicago Beach Music Fest Cancelled Because Of Endangered Birds

Chicago beach music festival Mamby On The Beach has been cancelled because of endangered birds. “We are saddened to announce that Mamby On The Beach has been cancelled for 2019 due to circumstances beyond our control,” reads a statement from promoters. “These unforeseen issues include significantly higher than average waters of Lake Michigan eliminating the beach portion of our intended site. Additionally, our original footprint was affected by the presence of the Great Lakes Piping Plover shorebirds, a federally protected species.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that two piping plovers have been nesting on Montrose Beach, where the fest was supposed to take place, for months. This week, they hatched three chicks, the first piping plovers chicks to be hatched in the area in over 60 years.

“Despite working tirelessly with the Chicago Park District and US Fish and Wildlife Services to find a new location, moving the festival at this late a date, while still providing a superior beach event experience, would be impossible and a disservice to fans and artists alike,” the festival’s organizers said. All tickets will be refunded in within five to 10 business days. Piping plovers: one, Mamby On The Beach: zero.

Mamby On The Beach was scheduled to take place 8/23 and 8/24 on Montrose Beach. The lineup included Brockhampton, Troye Sivan, Sylvan Esso, Flying Lotus, Santigold, Empress Of, Washed Out, Phantogram, Zhu, Nao, and more. The two-day festival was expected to attract up to 20,000 people per day.