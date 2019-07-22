Last month, tough-talking Indiana rap artisan Freddie Gibbs and experimental California producer Madlib released the excellent Bandana. The two teamed up five years ago to make their collaborative album Piñata, and this new LP finds them delving deeper into their strange, evolving joint style. “Giannis” — a Bollywood-sampling, Anderson .Paak-assisted banger — is a perfect example of the duo continuing to push themselves. Today, we see the track’s new music video.

Directed by M. Corey Whitted and Nick Walker, the video features drug-related violence, funny banter, and Gibbs on a jet ski. Gibbs meets a dealer in the middle of the ocean and quips, “Why the fuck did you bring me way out here, man? You know ni**as don’t motherfucking swim. Normal people meet at the motherfucking Target or Cheesecake Factory…Next time you have me come way out here, bring me a motherfucking enchilada plate.” The video ends, on land, with Gibbs’ murder.

One of the video’s YouTube comments reads, “Give Freddie a half-hour slot on Adult Swim,” which I firmly agree with. Let’s get a KickStarter going. Watch below.

Bandana is out now.