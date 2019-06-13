Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Giannis” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Hardheaded Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs and head-blown California producer Madlib teamed up five years ago to make the great collaborative album Piñata. And later this month, after years of teasing, the same duo is reuniting for a full-length follow-up called Bandana.

We’ve already heard a few early tracks — “Flat Tummy Tea,” the Assassin-featuring title track, and “Crime Pays.” Pusha-T, Killer Mike, Yasiin Bey, and Black Thought all show up on the album. And now we’re getting another new song with another big name.

“Giannis,” named for rising NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, features Anderson .Paak, who gets to flex both his singing and his rapping muscles. But the highlight of the track, as always, is the interplay between Madlib’s dazed psychedelia and Gibbs’ gravelly tough-talk. Listen below.

Bandana is out 6/28 on Rappcats. Pre-order it here.