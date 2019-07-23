Later this year, the Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, will make his silver screen debut in the Safdie brothers’ upcoming crime thriller Uncut Gems. Tesfaye will play himself, alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Judd Hirsch, Eric Bogosian, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Garnett.

Uncut Gems will be Josh and Benny Safdie’s first move since 2017’s Good Time. The synopsis on the Toronto International Film Festival website describes it as “an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

The Weeknd released his My Dear Melancholy project last year. His last full-length studio album, Starboy, came out in 2016. This year, he was featured on a few tracks, including Gesaffelstein’s “Lost In The Fire” and “Power Is Power” from the Game Of Thrones-inspired album For The Throne.