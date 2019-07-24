Black Belt Eagle Scout – “My Heart Dreams” Video

Black Belt Eagle Scout is the recording project of Katherine Paul, a radical indigenous queer feminist who grew up on a reservation near the Puget Sound and now lives in Portland. We named her one of the Best New Artists Of 2018 on the strength of her 2017 debut album Mother Of My Children, rereleased by Saddle Creek Records last year. And now, following the release of the one-off 7″ “Loss & Relax” earlier this year, she’s coming back with another full-length.

At The Party With My Brown Friends will be out next month on Saddle Creek. Last month, Paul shared the LP’s lead single and quasi-title track, “At The Party,” and today she’s sharing a yearning new song called “My Heart Dreams.” According to a press release, it was written in Ohlone land during a transitional time in Paul’s life, and it comes along with a video filmed by Angel Two Bulls that depicts Paul wandering through the Portland Pride parade. As she explains:

The idea behind this video was to do something fun while showing the resilience of the Indigenous people, particularly women and girls, which is why I chose to have the Black Belt Eagle Scout band be portrayed by young Indigenous girls. In an age where Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) are finally getting the attention they deserve, it’s important to make their strength visible. The justice around MMIW is something we should all be paying closer attention to and I hope my platform serves to heighten awareness. The girls and extras in the video are members of the Portland Two Spirit Society, a special group of LGBTQ Indigenous and Native American/Alaska Natives and the Portland All Nations Canoe Family.

Watch, listen, and check out Black Belt Eagle Scout’s newly announced headlining tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/25 Westport, CT @ The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

07/26 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/01 Seattle, WA @ ARTS at King Street Station

08/02 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/04 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/21 Victoria, BC @ Bastion Square Parkade

08/22 Seattle, WA @ Olympic Sculpture Hall

08/25 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing

10/21 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/24 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/30 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

11/01 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

11/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/05 Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone *

11/06 St. Louis, MO @ Foam

11/07 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

11/08 Fort Collins, CO @ Surfside 7

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

11/10 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/12 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

11/13 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

11/15 San Diego, CA @ Ché Café

11/16 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/17 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

11/20 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/22 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/23 Dallas, TX @ The Foundry

11/24 Houston, TX @ Satellite

11/26 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

11/27 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

11/30 Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit *

12/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/03 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

12/04 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre *

12/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/07 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

*= w/ Devendra Banhart

At The Party With My Brown Friends is out 8/30 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.