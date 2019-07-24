My Chemical Romance Guitarist Responds To Joe Jonas’ MCR Reunion Gossip: “You’re A Disney Band, Bro”

The recently reunited Jonas Brothers sparked rumors of a My Chemical Romance reunion in an interview last month. “I’ve got some dirt,” Joe Jonas said during an appearance on the UK’s KISS FM Breakfast show. “My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which I thought they broke up, so I don’t know.”

MCR guitarist Frank Iero quickly squashed the reunion rumor in an interview with the Asbury Park Press, although he did say that he “survived a bus accident, so anything is possible.” He later parodied the JoBros’ comments on Instagram. And now AltPress reports that he’s addressing the gossip yet again.

“I don’t understand why you would do an interview about your band and talk about someone else’s band,” Iero said on the Zach Sang Show yesterday. “I think they’re trying to rebrand their band as a real rock band and they’re trying to mention as many rock bands and trying to get, like, synonymous with other things. And people aren’t gonna forget that you’re a Disney band, bro. Sorry, it’s not gonna happen.”