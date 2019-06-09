The Jonas Brothers just released their new album, Happiness Begins, marking the band’s comeback after six years of solo endeavors and weddings. And apparently, they have the inside scoop on another beloved band’s potential reunion.

Yesterday, during their appearance on the KISS FM Breakfast show in the UK, Joe Jonas claimed that My Chemical Romance were rehearsing next to them in New York recently. MCR broke up in 2013.

“I’ve got some dirt,” Jonas says. “My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which I thought they broke up, so I don’t know.” Watch the clip below.