Marika Hackman – “All Night”

In a couple weeks, Marika Hackman is releasing a new album, Any Human Friend. We’ve heard “I’m Not Where You Are” and “The One” from it so far, and today the English rocker is sharing another single, “All Night.” It’s a horned-up track about eating each other out that’s still somehow tenderly sentimental. “I think it’s OK that I’d rather stay and work my way along your spine,” Hackman sings. “We never have to talk/ You just take your tongue and press it up against my mind.”

“I thought it would be exciting to write a really overtly sexual song about a woman from the perspective of a woman,” Hackman said in a statement. “You don’t hear much about sex between women in music, or if you do its usually from a fetishised male perspective, I thought I’d reclaim a bit of that power.”

Listen to it below.

Any Human Friend is out 8/9 via Sub Pop/AMF. Pre-order it here.