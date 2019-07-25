Third Eye Blind – “Screamer” (Feat. Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss)

Last year, Third Eye Blind released an EP where they covered the likes of Bon Iver, Queens Of The Stone Age, and even Chastity Belt, earning a little soft spot in some indie hearts. Today, they’re announcing a new album, Screamer, and its title track and first single features Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells fame.

Their upcoming album will also feature contributions from Billy Corgan and Poliça & Marijuana Deathsquad’s Ryan Olson. “We have always been so insular,” Stephan Jenkins said in a press release. “And on Screamer we adopted an open door policy — come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us.”

Hear the Krauss-featuring “Screamer” below.

Screamer is out 10/18.