Third Eye Blind – “Blood Bank” (Bon Iver Cover)

Third Eye Blind just wanna say thank you for the music. (Sorry for the ABBA reference). But seriously, the legacy rockers’ newest EP Thanks For Everything, which is out today, is an offering of “gratitude and support for all that inspires us.” It’s a covers record that features seven tracks originally by Bon Iver, Santigold, Queens Of The Stone Age, Tim Buckley, Chastity Belt, Happy Diving, and Babyshambles.

3EB’s rendition of the title track from Bon Iver’s 2009 EP Blood Bank has already been in rotation at their live shows for the past few years. The EP version carries a more intimate emotion. It’s louder than Justin Vernon’s original — it’s not hard to be louder than Justin Vernon — but feels gentle, earnest, and sobering compared to the pop band’s usual energy.

Frontman Stephan Jenkins discussed the decision to cover “Blood Bank” in a press release:

When I listen to Justin Vernon, I feel like a better person. I feel pure and authentic and sure of my convictions. I’ve been captivated by “Blood Bank” since I first heard it. I’m so in the landscape of the song, it’s as if I’m in a movie when I’m singing it. “Blood Bank” would be a really good movie—definitely shot on 16 mm film.

Stream “Blood Bank” as well as the entire EP below.

The Thanks for Everything EP is out now via Mega Collider.