Third Eye Blind Cover Bon Iver, Queens Of The Stone Age, Santigold On New EP

Third Eye Blind have announced that they’ll release a new covers EP called Thanks For Everything later this year. On it, they’ll cover Bon Iver (“Blood Bank”), Queens Of The Stone Age (“In The Fade”), Santigold (“This Isn’t Our Parade”), Chastity Belt (“Joke”), Babyshambles (“Fuck Forever”), Tim Buckley (“Song To The Siren”), and Happy Diving (“Ten”).

The band first covered Bon Iver’s “Blood Bank” in 2012 and, since 2015, it’s become a semi-regular occurrence in their sets.

“When I listen to Justin Vernon, I feel like a better person. I feel pure and authentic and sure of my convictions,” the band’s Stephan Jenkins said (via Brooklyn Vegan). “I’ve been captivated by “Blood Bank” since I first heard it. I’m so in the landscape of the song, it’s as if I’m in a movie when I’m singing it. “Blood Bank” would be a really good movie—definitely shot on 16 mm film. We recorded it in Düsseldorf.”

Here’s some video of them covering it:

The band also regularly covers Beyoncé’s “Mine,” though a recorded version of that has already been released and won’t appear on the new EP.

Here’s a teaser video for the EP:

We spent some time in the studio recently and are thrilled to bring you ’Thanks For Everything,’ a collection of cover songs, including "Fuck Forever." The EP is out 8/24 with pre-orders available now on iTunes! pic.twitter.com/ng8mg5L6zx — Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) June 22, 2018

They’ve also shared their cover of Pete Doherty’s Libertines side project Babyshambles’ “Fuck Forever.” Listen to that below.

The Thanks For Everything EP is out 8/24 via Mega Collider.