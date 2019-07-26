The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

It’s only been a week since the Highwomen revealed themselves as a collaboration between country all-stars Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby. But in that time we’ve already gotten their first song, “Redesigning Women,” news of a self-titled debut album that’s out in September, and a recording of them covering Fleetwood Mac that appears in a movie trailer.

They’re keeping that momentum going by releasing another single from the album today. “Crowded Table” was written by Hemby, Carlile, and songwriting heavy hitter Lori McKenna, who has notched two Best Country Song Grammys for Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble And Kind,” and was also behind A Star Is Born’s “Always Remember Us This Way.”

Listen to “Crowded Table” below. The Highwomen will have their official live debut later today (7/26) at the Newport Folk Festival.

The Highwomen is out 9/6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.