Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2019

Two weeks ago, as is our time-honored tradition, we asked our readers to select this year’s Song Of The Summer. The votes are in, and we have a winner.

The champion of this year’s poll is certainly deserving, but as usual, there are many worthy contenders in the top 10. You could combine the lot of them into an amazing dog days mix if you so desired — one that includes pop, punk, indie rock, R&B, reggaeton, and, in a development that might once have seemed shocking but now could not be more unsurprising, country-rap. In fact, we’ve gone ahead and built a Spotify playlist for you, available beneath the countdown below.

Have a look and a listen — and if you’re enjoying these jams under scorching solar heat as intended, please remember to apply sunscreen and drink lots of water.

10. Tyler, The Creator – “EARFQUAKE”

9. Carly Rae Jepsen – “Want You In My Room”

8. Mark Ronson – “True Blue” (Feat. Angel Olsen)

7. Lizzo – “Juice”

6. Rosalía & J Balvin – “Con Altura” (Feat. El Guincho)

5. Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

4. Purple Mountains – “All My Happiness Is Gone”

3. Vampire Weekend – “This Life”

2. Mannequin Pussy – “Drunk II”

1. Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

And here’s the top 10 as a Spotify playlist: