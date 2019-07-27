Woodstock 50 (Now In Maryland And Without A Lineup) Will Reportedly Be Free

The saga of Woodstock 50 continues! After moving from New York to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, the festival released all artists on the lineup from their contracts. Jay-Z, John Fogerty, and Dead & Company have already announced that they won’t be performing, and we still have no idea who actually will be. But we do know that you won’t have to pay to see them.

TMZ reports that Woodstock will now be a free benefit concert. According to sources familiar with the event plans, a limited number of tickets will be released in the coming days, and ticketholders will be encouraged to donate to their favorite causes. VIP tickets will still be sold at cost. As of now, the three-day festival is set to take place the weekend of 8/16.