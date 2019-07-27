Watch The Highwomen Play Their First Show At Newport Folk Festival

The Highwomen are the new country supergroup team-up of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby. Their self-titled debut album is coming out in September. And today, following a brief performance at the all-star Loretta Lynn tribute concert in Nashville back in April, they played their first official show at the Newport Folk Festival. They did all 12 songs from their LP — lead single “Redesigning Women” twice — plus their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” and their backing band included Shires’ husband Jason Isbell. Watch clips from their performance below.