Blanck Mass – “Love Is A Parasite” Video

Blanck Mass season is not just approaching, it’s here. Sure, Fuck Buttons member Benjamin John Power’s latest solo effort Animated Violence Mild is still just over two weeks away, but he’s already shared two songs from the project — “House Vs. House” and “No Dice” — and now he’s sharing a third.

Today’s selection, “Love Is A Parasite,” is an energetic six-minute surge that reminds me how poppy a noisy electronic experiment can be. This exceedingly rad song is paired with a video by director Craig Murray that finds a slew of characters suffering the consequences of eating the nasty-looking apples from the Animated Violence Mild cover art.

Watch below, and imagine how excellent the song would sound at one of Power’s apocalyptic dance parties.

Animated Violence Mild is out 8/16 on Sacred Bones.