It’s wild to think that we haven’t gotten a new Brockhampton song yet this year because they’ve still felt pretty omnipresent between Kevin Abstract’s solo album and the rap boy band’s frequent festival appearances.

But earlier this month we got word that a new Brockhampton album called Ginger would be out in August, and tonight they’re sharing its first single, “I BEEN BORN AGAIN,” which is the first new Brockhampton song in 2019.

“I BEEN BORN AGAIN” finds the Brockhamptons trading off verses over a creeping beat that breaks into a feverish pulse by the end. It comes with a music video directed by Spencer Ford, shot in grainy black-and-white that features a dizzy ground-level 360-degree shot. Watch and listen below.

Ginger is out in August via Question Everything/RCA Records.