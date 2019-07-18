Brockhampton still show little sign of slowing down. Today, the group announced the release of their fifth studio album, Ginger, in a video teaser — it’ll be out in August.

Their most recent album, Iridescence, came out last fall, and since then Kevin Abstract put out his own solo album, ARIZONA BABY.

In a since-deleted voice memo from a couple months ago, Kevin Abstract talked about how his deal with RCA was “hell”: “I have to release music not from joy but from obligation, which will cause messy, unfinished work,” he said. “I’m currently living my Lauryn Hill moment.”

Nevertheless, Brockhampton are marching on. During a performance at Bilbao Live in Spain last weekend, they debuted a new song from the forthcoming Ginger. Check that out and the album teaser below.

Ginger is out next month.