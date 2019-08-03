Watch Japanese Breakfast Cover Wilco At Lollapalooza

Japanese Breakfast played not one but two shows in Chicago yesterday. Michelle Zauner and her band performed at Lollapalooza, and afterwards, they did an aftershow at Lincoln Hall. And during both shows, they debuted a brand new cover of hometown heroes Wilco. “We learned this song especially for Chicago…so hopefully we do a good job,” Zauner told the crowd at Lincoln Hall before launching into “Jesus, Etc.” from Wilco’s 2002 classic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Watch below.

Can you guess what new cover we are playing in Chicago today? 🙊 pic.twitter.com/Tva60vME0Q — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) August 2, 2019

Previously, Japanese Breakfast has covered the Cardigans, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tears For Fears, Nada Surf, the Mamas & The Papas, and the Cranberries.