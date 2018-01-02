Japanese Breakfast – “California Dreamin'” (The Mamas & The Papas Cover)

Last summer, Japanese Breakfast released Soft Sounds From Another Planet, a shimmery and synthy reimagining of her old indie-pop sound that ranks among 2017’s best albums. And Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner isn’t just finding new ways to present her own music; she’s doing the same things with your parents’ favorite song. In a recent SiriusXMU session, Zauner covered “California Dreamin’,” the 1965 folk-rock classic from the Mamas And The Papas, turning it into a slinky torch song with a pretty devastating beat-drop. Check out her version below.

Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out now on Dead Oceans.