There were two back-to-back mass shootings over the weekend. 20 people were killed on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Yesterday, nine people were killed by a separate gunman at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Artists and celebrities have been sharing condolences and speaking out against president Donald Trump’s lax gun control measures. Rihanna took Trump to task yesterday, tweeting, “Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA.” Now, Lana Del Rey has previewed a new song inspired by the weekend’s attacks. It’s called “Looking For America” and it arrives ahead of her forthcoming new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, which comes out later this month.

“Hi folks came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write,” she writes in an Instagram caption. “Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video.”

Lana sings over Antonoff’s delicate guitar, “I’m still looking for my own version of America / One without the guns, the flag can freely fly / No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I.” Watch and listen below.