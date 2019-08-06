New York dance-punk veterans !!! returned a few months ago with the double A-side single “UR Paranoid / Off The Grid.” And as it turns out, that wasn’t a one-off but the opening salvo from a new album called Wallop, their first since 2017’s Shake The Shudder.

!!! recorded Wallop over the course of the past year in frontman Nic Offer’s Brooklyn apartment. “Diving into ’90s retro nostalgia is good for us,” Offer says. “I know all the ’80s stuff already, so it’s like, ‘What did happen in the ’90s?’ Because in the ’90s, we were just listening to James Brown.”

Since they officially announced the album in June, we’ve heard one more song, “Serbia Drums.” And now we’re hearing another, “This Is The Door,” a dance-pop jam featuring group member Meah Pace on lead vocals. Listen to it below.

Wallop is out 8/30 on Warp. Pre-order it here.