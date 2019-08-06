Desert Daze Announces Full 2019 Lineup

The lineup for this year’s iteration of the California psych-oriented fest Desert Daze was already shaping up to be characteristically intriguing. In periodic “artist transmissions” through the year, they’ve already announced headlining sets from Stereolab, Flying Lotus 3D, and the Flaming Lips (performing The Soft Bulletin the whole way through). And today, the festival is back with the full lineup, featuring several more exciting additions.

Up at the top of the poster, Desert Daze adds a rap headliner with Wu-Tang Clan, who will be performing Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in its entirety. Ween will also join Wu-Tang and the Lips in revisiting a beloved classic album by presenting Chocolate And Cheese in full. Other newly announced acts include Khruangbin, Alvvays, Moses Sumney, Jessica Pratt, and Pussy Riot. Plus, Devo will kick off their farewell tour at the festival.

Just like last year, Desert Daze is taking over California’s Moreno Beach in order to house all this music. Which means this year’s installment of the festival promises to once more bring a laidback atmosphere, exploring all different corners of psychedelic music (and a few other sounds, too), on a lake surrounded by mountains. More people should do festivals this way! Until then, check out the full Desert Daze 2019 lineup below:

Wu-Tang Clan (Performing Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers))

Ween (Performing Chocolate And Cheese)

The Flaming Lips (Performing The Soft Bulletin)

Devo

Flying Lotus 3D

Khruangbin

Stereolab

Animal Collective

The Claypool Lennon Delirium

The Black Angels

The Locust

Alvvays

Parquet Courts

Dungen (Performing Ta Det Lugnt)

Fred Armisen — Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome

Witch

W.I.T.C.H.

Shintaro Sakamoto

Temples

Connan Mockasin & Friends

DIIV

Moses Sumney

Pussy Riot

Lightning Bolt

Atlas Sound

Crumb

White Fence

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Nick Hakim

Jakob Ogawa

Metz

Jessica Pratt

Viagra Boys

Wand

Jerry Paper

George Clanton

Altın Gün

Blanck Mass

Big Business

Part Time

Froth

Post Animal

Sasami

Mdou Moctar

Faye Webster

Jonathan bree

The KVB

Surfbort

Klaus Johann Grobe

Anika

Frankie & The Witch Fingers

Lumerians

JJUUJUU

Dumbo Gets Mad

Al Lover

Sessa

The Paranoyds

Blackwater Holylight

Trupa Trupa

Automatic

Particle Kid

Winter

Triptides

Kills Birds

Opening Ceremonies & Talks: Ian Svenonius With Special Guests To Be Announced

Desert Daze takes place 10/10-10/13 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. Tickets are available here.