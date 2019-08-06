Desert Daze Announces Full 2019 Lineup

The lineup for this year’s iteration of the California psych-oriented fest Desert Daze was already shaping up to be characteristically intriguing. In periodic “artist transmissions” through the year, they’ve already announced headlining sets from Stereolab, Flying Lotus 3D, and the Flaming Lips (performing The Soft Bulletin the whole way through). And today, the festival is back with the full lineup, featuring several more exciting additions.
Up at the top of the poster, Desert Daze adds a rap headliner with Wu-Tang Clan, who will be performing Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in its entirety. Ween will also join Wu-Tang and the Lips in revisiting a beloved classic album by presenting Chocolate And Cheese in full. Other newly announced acts include Khruangbin, Alvvays, Moses Sumney, Jessica Pratt, and Pussy Riot. Plus, Devo will kick off their farewell tour at the festival.
Just like last year, Desert Daze is taking over California’s Moreno Beach in order to house all this music. Which means this year’s installment of the festival promises to once more bring a laidback atmosphere, exploring all different corners of psychedelic music (and a few other sounds, too), on a lake surrounded by mountains. More people should do festivals this way! Until then, check out the full Desert Daze 2019 lineup below:
Wu-Tang Clan (Performing Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers))
Ween (Performing Chocolate And Cheese)
The Flaming Lips (Performing The Soft Bulletin)
Devo
Flying Lotus 3D
Khruangbin
Stereolab
Animal Collective
The Claypool Lennon Delirium
The Black Angels
The Locust
Alvvays
Parquet Courts
Dungen (Performing Ta Det Lugnt)
Fred Armisen — Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome
Witch
W.I.T.C.H.
Shintaro Sakamoto
Temples
Connan Mockasin & Friends
DIIV
Moses Sumney
Pussy Riot
Lightning Bolt
Atlas Sound
Crumb
White Fence
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Nick Hakim
Jakob Ogawa
Metz
Jessica Pratt
Viagra Boys
Wand
Jerry Paper
George Clanton
Altın Gün
Blanck Mass
Big Business
Part Time
Froth
Post Animal
Sasami
Mdou Moctar
Faye Webster
Jonathan bree
The KVB
Surfbort
Klaus Johann Grobe
Anika
Frankie & The Witch Fingers
Lumerians
JJUUJUU
Dumbo Gets Mad
Al Lover
Sessa
The Paranoyds
Blackwater Holylight
Trupa Trupa
Automatic
Particle Kid
Winter
Triptides
Kills Birds
Opening Ceremonies & Talks: Ian Svenonius With Special Guests To Be Announced
Desert Daze takes place 10/10-10/13 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. Tickets are available here.