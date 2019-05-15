Stereolab and Animal Collective were the first two acts announced for Desert Daze’s 2019 lineup. Today, the festival announces the addition of Flying Lotus’ immersive 3D show and the Flaming Lips’ 20th anniversary The Soft Bulletin performance. The full lineup is still to come.

FlyLo’s new album, Flamagra, comes out at the end of next week. The Flaming Lips’ exclusive Record Store Day LP, King’s Mouth: Music And Songs will get its wide release in July.

Last year’s festival featured performances from My Bloody Valentine, Julia Holter, and Slowdive. Desert Daze 2019 will take place from 10/10-13 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. Tickets, VIP packages, and camping passes will be available tomorrow at 1 PM EST on the festival website.