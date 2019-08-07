Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

Tool’s first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum, is finally out at the end of August. The rabidly popular prog-metal band has been ramping up to the release by giving interviews to the likes of Guy Fieri and Joe Rogan and making its back catalog available to stream. And today, Maynard James Keenan and company have released the album’s title track, their first new song since 2006’s Bieber-beloved 10,000 Days.

Last year Tool promised all the songs on the new album would be more than 10 minutes long. And just like “Invincible” and “Descending,” the two new songs Tool debuted live earlier this year, “Fear Inoculum” clocks in at just over 10 minutes.

Tool haven’t shared the Fear Inoculum tracklist yet, but today they revealed the album is 85 minutes long. Joe Barresi, who worked with the band on 10,000 Days, engineered and mixed it. Tool have also announced details on a deluxe, limited-edition CD version of Fear Inoculum that “features a 4-inch HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card.” A vinyl release is supposedly forthcoming as well.

Hear “Fear Inoculum” below.

Fear Inoculum is out 8/30 on RCA and is available for pre-order here.