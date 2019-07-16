Tool Fan Hailey Bieber Claps Back At Maynard James Keenan Dissing Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has spent the greater part of the past few years looking like a 7-11 parking-lot stoner. Bieber has long been vocal about his love for classic-era Metallica, and a couple of years ago, his tour merch featured a repurposed Marilyn Manson T-shirt. So it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise that Justin Bieber digs Tool. But this revelation has already led to a public beef between Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife, and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan. This is not a sentence that I expected to type this morning!

This past weekend, Justin and Hailey were riding around while listening to Tool, as one does. Somewhere along the way, Bieber posted a few lyrics from Tool’s 2006 track “The Pot” to Instagram: “Who are you to wave your finger? / You must have been outta your head / Eye hole deep in muddy waters / You practically raised the dead.” (It’s not that hard to see why someone like Bieber, the subject of public scrutiny for half his life, might relate to lyrics like those.) Bieber simply asked his fans if they recognized those lines.

View this post on Instagram #JustinBieber asks if any Beliebers know this #TOOL song A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on Jul 11, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

The music site Consequence Of Sound tweeted about Bieber’s Tool fandom, and Maynard James Keenan replied to that with one word: “#bummer.”

This did not sit well with Hailey, who basically accused Keenan of bullying one of his own fans: “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

Wait until Hailey hears about Marilyn Manson!

In other Tool news, yesterday, the band’s 1991 demo 72826 briefly showed up on the various non-Spotify streaming services for the first time. (It appears to have been taken down since.) This has led to speculation that the rest of their catalog will finally be available to stream soon. And of course, Tool’s as-yet-untitled new album, their first in 13 years, is apparently coming out next month.